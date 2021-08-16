Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APEMY. BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aperam from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $64.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.10. Aperam has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $2.1075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

