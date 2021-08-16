apM Coin (APM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $340,261.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0356 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $340,261.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00939955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00110789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047761 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

APM is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

