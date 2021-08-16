AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $3.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in AppFolio by 8.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 24.8% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $40,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,719 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $132.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.09.

AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

