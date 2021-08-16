Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) PT Raised to $14.00

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APYX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.91 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a market cap of $374.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

