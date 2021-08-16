Arcblock Trading Down 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $20.50 million and $15.49 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

