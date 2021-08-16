Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

ADM stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

