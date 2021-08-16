Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 509.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 196,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 47,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1,357.50 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

