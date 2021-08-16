Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post sales of $499.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.50 million and the highest is $505.80 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $489.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 17.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 43.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 12.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

