ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3,661.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,503,000 after buying an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,420,000 after buying an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,766,000 after buying an additional 60,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $120.10 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.53.

