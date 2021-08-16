Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,143 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $120.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.85. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.19.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.