Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,125 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of BND opened at $86.36 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

