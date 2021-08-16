Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 42,028 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,028 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653,435 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,304,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,592 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 771,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 633.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 282,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 244,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $27.58.

