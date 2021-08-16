Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 60 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after buying an additional 786,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock opened at $355.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $371.92. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 122.50, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $242.40 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,792 shares of company stock valued at $113,056,996 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.