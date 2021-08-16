Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.15). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($2.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.58) to ($6.59). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($8.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.82) to ($3.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

ASND traded down $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $183.98.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

