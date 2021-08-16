ASKO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $344,943.00 (ASKO)

ASKO (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One ASKO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ASKO has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. ASKO has a total market cap of $3.79 million and $344,943.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.98 or 0.00137480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00160103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,530.50 or 0.99984841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.79 or 0.00921379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,232.44 or 0.06945877 BTC.

ASKO Coin Profile

ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 129,512,533 coins. ASKO’s official website is askobar-network.com . The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork . ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

ASKO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASKO directly using U.S. dollars.

