Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.57.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN opened at $127.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 51.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.68, for a total transaction of $80,124.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.