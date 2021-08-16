AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. AssetMark Financial posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMK. TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,634 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,819. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,463,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,128,000 after buying an additional 651,218 shares during the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,094,000 after buying an additional 231,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

