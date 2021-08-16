Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.85. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

