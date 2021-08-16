Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 188,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,492,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.70 million and a PE ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

