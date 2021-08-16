Atlas Brown Inc. Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,433 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,303 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $292.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $292.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.56.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

