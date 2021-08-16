Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $31.90 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26.

