Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $188.20.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.