Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.37. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.