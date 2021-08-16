Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after buying an additional 635,438 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 29.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 716,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 164,852 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

