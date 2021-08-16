Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $32.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

