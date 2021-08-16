Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 550.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $131.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.68.

