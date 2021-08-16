Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCEL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $5.84. 419,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,782. Atreca has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $215.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.05.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atreca by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

