Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AMIVF opened at $11.38 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

