Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of AMIVF opened at $11.38 on Monday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

