Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.82

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.82 and last traded at $38.51, with a volume of 2796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA lowered Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after acquiring an additional 920,241 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,416 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,326,000 after acquiring an additional 825,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,491,000 after acquiring an additional 76,974 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

