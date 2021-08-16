Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to announce $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.42. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

ADP stock opened at $215.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.76. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

