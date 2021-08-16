Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$496.53 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.60 and a one year high of C$12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.66%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

