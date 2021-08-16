Autonio Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $354,634.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.0812 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00054429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00134309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00161013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.52 or 0.99515426 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.51 or 0.00914146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.27 or 0.06908934 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,350,498 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

