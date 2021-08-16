Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.99

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 10047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $3,021,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock worth $31,673,581. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Avantor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Avantor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

