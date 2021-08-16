Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Buys 5,070 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVAH stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.05. 243,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

