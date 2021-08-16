Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar Buys 5,070 Shares

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AVAH stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.05. 243,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
Featured Article: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.