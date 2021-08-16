AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.