Axis DeFi Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $759,137.25 and $122,991.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00061042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.17 or 0.00908358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00104787 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

