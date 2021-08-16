BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Tops $16.26 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $16.26 million and $553,804.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

