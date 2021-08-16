Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $264.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $283.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA reduced their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC reduced their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.26.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU opened at $152.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.