Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLDP. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 33.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,889,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after acquiring an additional 470,719 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 672,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 808,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,523 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,214. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

