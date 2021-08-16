Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Head to Head Review

Ballistic Recovery Systems (OTCMKTS:BRSI) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and EHang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EHang $27.60 million 47.47 -$13.43 million N/A N/A

Ballistic Recovery Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EHang.

Profitability

This table compares Ballistic Recovery Systems and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballistic Recovery Systems N/A N/A N/A EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90%

Volatility and Risk

Ballistic Recovery Systems has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ballistic Recovery Systems and EHang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballistic Recovery Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

EHang has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.08%. Given EHang’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than Ballistic Recovery Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 45.3% of Ballistic Recovery Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ballistic Recovery Systems

Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. develops and commercializes parachute systems in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Defense, and Space. The Aviation segment designs, tests, and produces whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachute systems for the general aviation and recreational aircraft industries. The Defense segment designs, tests, and produces personnel parachute systems, precision guided aerial delivery systems, and cargo and whole-aircraft emergency recovery parachutes used in unmanned aerial vehicles and training aircrafts. The Space segment designs, tests, and produces entry, descent, and landing systems for various space applications, as well as manned and un-manned, planetary, and terrestrial space applications. The company also provides safety apparel. Ballistic Recovery Systems Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in South Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

