Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, an increase of 258.4% from the July 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $1.88 on Monday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del BajÃ­o, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

