Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 108,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,284 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 8,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 85,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. 1,234,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,175,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a market capitalization of $346.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

