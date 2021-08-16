Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,035 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $92,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bank of America by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.99. The company had a trading volume of 890,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,175,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

