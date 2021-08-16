Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 41.0% in July

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $21.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.13. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

BSVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.