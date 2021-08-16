Barclays Initiates Coverage on RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $30.56 on Thursday. RadNet has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Swartz acquired 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

