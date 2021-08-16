Barclays Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$91.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$88.62.

TSE TD opened at C$86.12 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$57.44 and a 12 month high of C$89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$85.49.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.5388706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.67%.

In other The Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Paul Campbell Douglas sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.92, for a total transaction of C$3,428,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,081,776. Also, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,136 shares of company stock valued at $19,225,267.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

