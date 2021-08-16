Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BGH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. 78,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $17.39.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.