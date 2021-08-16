Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the July 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BGH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. 78,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $17.39.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
