Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $48.90 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.69.

