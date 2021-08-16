BarterTrade (BART) Market Cap Reaches $1.40 Million

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. BarterTrade has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $496,386.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BarterTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00063938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00017191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00937884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00110614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047087 BTC.

BarterTrade Coin Profile

BART is a coin. BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 coins and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 coins. BarterTrade’s official Twitter account is @bartertradeio . BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Barter Trade is a trading platform that will bring cryptocurrencies and other blockchain assets to global users through an efficiently designed and user-friendly trading interface. It prides itself to become the people’s exchange. For them, this means a dedicated focus on three pillars: Security, Transparency, and Efficiency. “

Buying and Selling BarterTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BarterTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BarterTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BarterTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

