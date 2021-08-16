Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001711 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $306.10 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.19 or 0.00914316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.69 or 0.00104952 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

BAT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,489,298,200 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars.

